Jomtien bridge sessions to reopen next week

Starved of their favourite hobby since all group leisure pursuits in the resort were cancelled in March, members of Jomtien Bridge Club have been informed that the duplicate games resume at Friends Bar (upstairs room) on Monday June 15. This is located on Thappraya Road, just short of Pattaya Beach Road and 30 meters from Jomtien police station.







The club will meet as before on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with a show-up time of 12.45 pm or before. Non-members are welcome but should phone Jeremy Watson beforehand on 0858182172. Partners will be provided whenever possible. Health and safety regulations at the club will be in force, as previously, and frequent hand washing will be encouraged.



The club was founded in 1994 and was famously in the world news in 2016 following a local licensing authority and army-backed raid on the then-used premises. Thirty members, some in their late 80s and 90s, were arrested on suspicion of gambling, but were released without charge following intervention by the Thai Bridge Federation under whose auspices Pattaya Bridge Club operated.

Because Thailand is currently closed to foreign tourists, the only members of the club remaining in Pattaya are one year extension of stay holders and foreign residents. Consequently, numbers will be low and social distancing should not pose a problem. The reopening has been announced on the club’s website.











