‘Bikini Run Chanthaburi 2023’ on Chao Lao Beach sparkles the eastern summer day

Chanthaburi province in the east of Thailand, about 3 hours traveling away from Pattaya, successfully held a Bikini Run on Saturday April 1 on a stretch of 5 kilometer of the Chao Lao Beach under the hot summer sun. The event drew hundreds of male and female runners in bikinis while many were seen dressed up in Bohemian styled costumes as the main theme to the beach. The fun lasted until late evening where fire and light shows and more took place on the beach. Foods and sportswear, and souvenir stalls were set up along the running track.

Chao Lao Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Chanthaburi, and it has clear and shallow water and it’s suitable for swimming. The area is still natural and quiet.



























