Yupins Restaurant staff and bar owners in Jomtien Complex made merit by cooking 150 free meals to give away to the many local Thai boys and girls who are now out of work and will of course go hungry. Using money that was gifted by kind foreign customers to buy the food, enough was raised to pay for 150 free meals for those needy souls. A table was set up in Thappraya Road and the 150 free meals were very quickly absorbed in to the local population and were very much appreciated.