Pattaya VIPs promote sales of children’s decoupage products

The Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand), under the care of Director Radchada Chomjinda, initiated a program whereby children and volunteers of the home created unique decoupage items, bags, baskets, hats and souvenirs.

These items are sold at various charity functions and fairs to raise money for the care and upkeep of children at the center.







Recently, business people and members of service and charity organizations were recruited as ‘presenters’ to help promote and publicize the exquisite handicrafts.

The latest personalities to be invited to act as presenters were Sopin Thappajug, MD of the Diana Group, and Aree Kirtikrai, director of the Wat Chaimongkol Market.





The ‘photo shoot’ was held in the beautiful gardens of the Diana Garden Resort on June 1.

Sopin said, “I am really thrilled to see my children develop their artistic and creative skills to such a high level. At the same time, they are able to generate income from the sales of these beautiful creations.

“I will help to promote these products to our guests at the Diana Garden Resort, and in the near future we will produce a catalogue listing all of them. The public can order online too.”

The products are sold at very reasonable prices, starting at 250 baht each.

All proceeds will benefit underprivileged children under the care of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand).

Help from private individuals and organizations is welcome. For additional information, please contact Siromet Akarapongpanitch, tel. 086-661-3666, email: [email protected] or visit their website: www.hhnft.org







The HHN has a permanent exhibition and sales booth on the ground floor of the Royal Garden Plaza on 2nd Road.



















