Pattaya dignitaries distribute food to the needy on Walking Street

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, along with Pattaya personalities deputy mayors Pattana Boonsawad and Ronakit Ekasingh, Premrudee Sae Kho – President of the Isan Pattaya Association and owner of King Seafood, Radchada Chomjinda – Director of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand), Enrico Egli from Swizerland, his wife Mary Ann with daughter Sara, and Jimmy with friends and supporters of the HHNFT D.I.Y. fabric masks project gathered together in front of King Seafood on Walking Street on May 18, to hand out food and amenities to people who have been hit hard by the coronavirus economic crisis. Enrico Egli also donated 100 baht to 1000 people, along with good quality fabric face masks made by the children and staff of the HHN, which were also distributed.

















