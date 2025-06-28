Love is in the Air — and on the Beach!

🌈 Celebrate Pattaya PRIDE 2025 in style, comfort, and full color at Thai Garden Resort — your peaceful escape just minutes from the vibrant beachfront parade.

Surround yourself with tropical vibes, unwind by our massive pool, and enjoy a warm, inclusive welcome in the heart of Pattaya. Whether you’re here to celebrate, support, or simply soak up the atmosphere, we’ve got your perfect home base.

📍 June 28 | Pattaya Beach

🎉 Steps from the action — miles from the noise.

✨ Book direct now: https://thaigarden.com/direct-booking/

A serene escape in the heart of Pattaya.

Set across 25,000 sqm of lush gardens, Thai Garden Resort is a 4-star sanctuary offering refined comfort, exceptional amenities, and effortless relaxation — all just minutes from the energy of Pride.





































