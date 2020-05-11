Jürgens Restaurant distributes food to the economically challenged

On May 8, Sumalee and Jürgen Hermann, owners of the Jürgens Restaurant Golden Orchidee, Pattaya, located in Soi 33 Naklua, together with their Thai and foreign friends handed out 590 relief bags to people who are suffering from the economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.







A donation of 35,000 baht was also made by Jack, a family friend, to cover some of the costs of rice, instant needles, water and canned fish that were distributed to the people in need.

There were more people than they had supplies, so many had to go home without receiving anything. The benevolent restaurateurs promised to organize another food distribution day very soon with even more food bags to give away.











