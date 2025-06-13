Italian Buffet Night – Saturday, June 14 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Indulge in an evening of Italian flavors under the stars. Join us in our tropical garden for a delicious buffet filled with timeless Italian classics and global favorites — all served with a side of elegance and live music.

Buffet Highlights:

Salad Bar – Caprese, grilled mushroom, zucchini, chicken & mango, spicy pork, and more

Soups – Pumpkin cream, chicken macaroni

Main Courses – Lasagne, pork roll porchetta, fish in batter, beef stew, Mediterranean vegetables, Thai-style spicy fish, chicken curry, and stir-fried noodles

Pasta Station – Bolognese, carbonara, and tomato sauce made to order

Desserts – Cakes, fresh fruit, and ice cream

Live Music – Relax with smooth tunes in a lush garden setting.

When: Saturday, June 14th from 6 PM

Where: Thai Garden Resort, 179/168 M5 North Pattaya Road, Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand

Price: 599 THB per person | Children (8–11 years): 299 THB

Reserve Now: Visit thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations – no call needed.

Italian aromas, tropical garden vibes, and live music — your perfect Saturday night awaits.



































