In helping to protect and preserve water resources, the forest and the environment, Rudolf Troestler, GM of Hilton Pattaya led his management team and volunteers to build a stone dam at Khao Chi-On Non-Hunting Area in Chonburi. At Wat Yanasangwararam Woramahawihan they planted trees including the Yellow Star trees, considered the symbolic tree of His Majesty King Rama X. The stone dam slows the water flow to prevent bank erosion, stores water for the dry season, improves soil quality and the ecosystem and the lives of animals in the area.
Home Social Scene Hilton Pattaya builds stone dams to protect the ecosystem
Latest Stories
Low income earners welfare campaign gets one year extension
Bangkok - The Cabinet this week extended the welfare campaign for low income earners until September 2020, which is expected to cost 1.8 billion...
Report: No-deal Brexit could leave UK with medical shortages
London (AP) — Britain's government watchdog says there's still a "significant amount" of work to do to make sure the country has an adequate...
Andy Murray, Bianca Andreescu win at China Open
Beijing (AP) — Andy Murray won consecutive singles matches for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in January while U.S. Open champion Bianca...
New Zealand All Blacks pound Canada 63-0 at Rugby World Cup
Oita, Japan (AP) — It was never all about the score for the All Blacks. With every respect due to Canada, New Zealand had bigger...
Sharma hits century on debut as opener, India 202-0 vs SA
Visakhapatnam, India (AP) — Rohit Sharma scored a century in his test debut as an opener as India reached 202-0 at stumps with rain...