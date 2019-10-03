Hilton Pattaya builds stone dams to protect the ecosystem

In helping to protect and preserve water resources, the forest and the environment, Rudolf Troestler, GM of Hilton Pattaya led his management team and volunteers to build a stone dam at Khao Chi-On Non-Hunting Area in Chonburi. At Wat Yanasangwararam Woramahawihan they planted trees including the Yellow Star trees, considered the symbolic tree of His Majesty King Rama X. The stone dam slows the water flow to prevent bank erosion, stores water for the dry season, improves soil quality and the ecosystem and the lives of animals in the area.