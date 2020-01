To mark National Children’s Day, representatives of the world-class KAAN Show presented 50 tickets to children under the care of the Human help Network Foundation Thailand (HHNFT) Drop-In Centre/ASEAN Education Centre. The presentations were made at Pattaya City Hall witnessed by Ronakit Ekasingh (5th right) Pattaya Deputy Mayor, Rattanachai Sutidechanai (5th left) Advisor to Pattaya’s Mayor. At left is Radchada Chomjinda, Director of the HHNFT.

