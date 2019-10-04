Thirayuth Chirathivat (centre), Chief Executive Officer – Centara Hotels & Resorts, and Thirakiati Chirathivat (2nd right), Vice President Procurement, together with the general managers and management of Centara Hotels & Resorts attended the 2019 General Manager’s conference at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya recently. The conference featured three action filled days focused on ‘Accelerating for success’ and the company’s goals. The content at the conference prepared the general managers and management with the best tools and plans for them and their teams to continue to successfully achieve their hotels & the company’s goals.
Home Social Scene Centara holds General Manager’s conference 2019
Latest Stories
Centara holds General Manager’s conference 2019
Thirayuth Chirathivat (centre), Chief Executive Officer - Centara Hotels & Resorts, and Thirakiati Chirathivat (2nd right), Vice President Procurement, together with the general managers...
Multi Chambers ESB Networking hosted by AMCHAM
Looking for a great place to do business networking on the Eastern Seaboard in a social environment? Then join us for a Multi Chambers...
26th Annual PILC Christmas Market 2019
The Pattaya International Ladies Club will hold its annual Christmas Market on Sunday, the 17th of November 2019, and we would like to invite...
Grapevine – October 04, 2019 – October 17, 2019
Unwelcome Restriction The much-touted elite card visa allows farang to live in Thailand for 5-20 years on payment of between 500,000 and two million baht....
Dows claims first win
PSC Golf from the Bunker Boys Monday, Sept. 23, Pattana B & C – Stableford 1st Robby Watts (8) 39pts 2nd Michael Bret (14) 33pts 3rd Jimmy Carr (15) 32pts Torrential overnight...