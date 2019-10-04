Centara holds General Manager’s conference 2019

Thirayuth Chirathivat (centre), Chief Executive Officer – Centara Hotels & Resorts, and Thirakiati Chirathivat (2nd right), Vice President Procurement, together with the general managers and management of Centara Hotels & Resorts attended the 2019 General Manager’s conference at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya recently. The conference featured three action filled days focused on ‘Accelerating for success’ and the company’s goals. The content at the conference prepared the general managers and management with the best tools and plans for them and their teams to continue to successfully achieve their hotels & the company’s goals.