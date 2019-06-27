Cape & Kantary Hotels donates 500,000 baht to SOS Children’s Villages

Cape & Kantary Hotels Executive Director Tirapongse Pangsrivongse (2nd right), and Project Development Manager Tirawan Pangsrivongse (3rd left) donated 500,000 baht to SOS Children’s Villages Thailand to support the organisation’s day to day operations. (l-r) Romanee Thienprasith, member of the board of directors of SOS Children’s Villages Thailand; Pol. Col. Norawat Charoen-Rajapark, Tirawan Pangsrivongse; Khunying Rose Boribalburibhand; Runcha Boribalburibhand, member of the consulting committee of SOS Children’s Villages Thailand; Tirapongse Pangsrivongse and Supakporn Pongpan.