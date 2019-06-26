Blood drive at Mike’s Shopping Mall

Mike Shopping Mall hosted a blood drive recently dedicated to HM the late King Rama IX. The event organized for the Thai Red Cross also honored HM King Vajiralongkorn. Mike’s Shopping Mall has held blood drives frequently to collect blood for the Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital in Sriracha.
