Liberate Global launched its new “Bitgram Social”, a UK-based social media company, which is the first decentralized ecosystem to discover, create, perform and analyze advertising campaigns with social media across social networks at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group recently. The launch was attended by the top executives of Liberate Global led by Kemal Tutuman, the Founder of Bitgram, Gudo Granello, the CEO of Bitgram, Havard Michelsen, the Global Marketing Director of Bitgram, and the company’s business partners.
Home Social Scene Bitgram Social launched at Royal Cliff Hotels Group
Latest Stories
Bitgram Social launched at Royal Cliff Hotels Group
Liberate Global launched its new “Bitgram Social”, a UK-based social media company, which is the first decentralized ecosystem to discover, create, perform and analyze...
India loses touch with lander on its final approach to moon
Bangalore, India (AP) — India’s space agency said it lost touch with its Vikram lunar lander on Saturday, Sept. 7, as it made its...
‘Deeply sorry’ Trudeau begs forgiveness for brownface photo
Toronto (AP) — Canadian leader Justin Trudeau's campaign moved to contain a growing scandal Thursday, following the publication of a yearbook photo showing him...
Hermann claims first win
PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society Monday, Sept. 16, Laem Chabang - Stableford A Flight (0-13) 1st Mathias Hermann (10) 42pts 2nd Kevin LaBar (13) 37pts 3rd...
Cat burglar: Black panther caught prowling French rooftops
Paris (AP) — Emergency workers caught an unusual prowler lurking around rooftops in northern France: a black panther. Firefighters and a veterinarian responded after residents...