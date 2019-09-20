Bitgram Social launched at Royal Cliff Hotels Group

Liberate Global launched its new “Bitgram Social”, a UK-based social media company, which is the first decentralized ecosystem to discover, create, perform and analyze advertising campaigns with social media across social networks at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group recently. The launch was attended by the top executives of Liberate Global led by Kemal Tutuman, the Founder of Bitgram, Gudo Granello, the CEO of Bitgram, Havard Michelsen, the Global Marketing Director of Bitgram, and the company’s business partners.