(Condo for Sale) The Prim Grand Condominium – in Naklua

The Prim Grand Condominium is a low-rise development, offering peaceful living in the quiet area of Naklua, North Pattaya. The building comprises 8 floors with a modern yet cozy design—ideal for those seeking comfort and privacy away from the city’s hustle and bustle. Conveniently located, the condo is just a short drive from Wongamat Beach, Terminal 21 Pattaya, and Central Marina. The famous Sanctuary of Truth, as well as local markets, restaurants and cafes are also nearby—putting everything you need within easy reach. Residents can enjoy a range of facilities, including a rooftop swimming pool, fitness center, key card access, 24-hour security, covered parking, a welcoming lobby, and elevators for added convenience. This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit offers 46.3 sqm of comfortable living space. It comes fully furnished, complete with built-ins, and features a European kitchen, along with a cozy dining area and a bright living area. Step out onto the private balcony and take in relaxing views of the city and partial sea. This unit is for sale under foreign ownership and is move-in ready!







The Prim Grand Condominium – 1 bed 1 bath in Naklua (PP11560) (20/08/2025)

1 Bedroom Condo for Sale in Naklua

Just minutes from beach

46.3 sqm living space

Large balcony with open views

Fully furnished, move-in ready

Foreign ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 2.5 m / $ 77k / € 66k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



































