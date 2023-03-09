World Cup bids up for grabs at AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Pattaya

Teams from 16 countries will vie for three World Cup slots at the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Jomtien Beach March 16-29.

Thailand will be one of the 16 teams competing on the sand in front of the Now Hotel. The top three finishers in the tournament qualify for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Dubai later this year.







Pattaya Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat chaired a March 6 planning meeting with police and city departments as well as event organizer Abul Faz Kodabandehlu.

The meeting covered the usual issues of site preparation, lighting, restrooms, litter, security and safety.

Kritsana emphasized the need safety of not only those watching, but the athletes as well. He ordered the Environment Department to rake and sift the sand to remove broken glass and other sharp objects.







In addition to Thailand, countries participating in the beach football competition include many landlocked nations or those with no beaches. They are Afghanistan, Bahrain, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.

Thailand’s March 16 and following group stage match against Saudi Arabia will be broadcast on Channel 9.

The group stage runs through March 23.

Mehdi Taj, chairman of the Committee of Asian Football Confederation Futsal and Beach Soccer, inspected the practice areas and competition fields on March 2.

Timetable of matches to be played in Jomtien Beach.







March 16, 2023

Time 15.30 Iran vs Malaysia

Time 17.00 Bahrain vs Afghanistan

Time 18.30 UAE vs Uzbekistan

Time 20.00 Thailand vs Saudi Arabia (live broadcast on Channel 9 MCOT HD)

March 17, 2023

Time 3:30 p.m. Lebanon vs China

Time 17.00 Palestine vs Kuwait

Time 18.30 Japan vs Indonesia

Time 20.00 Oman vs Kyrgyzstan

March 18, 2023

Time 3:30 p.m. Uzbekistan vs Iran

Time 17.00 Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain

Time 18.30 Malaysia vs UAE

Time 20.00 Afghanistan vs Thailand (live broadcast on Channel 9 MCOT HD)







March 19, 2023

Time 15.30 Indonesia vs Lebanon

Time 17.00 Kyrgyzstan vs Palestine

Time 6:30 p.m. China vs Japan

Time 20.00 Kuwait vs Oman

March 20, 2023

Time 15.30 Malaysia vs Uzbekistan

Time 17.00 Afghanistan vs Saudi Arabia

Time 18.30 UAE vs Iran

Time 20.00 Thailand vs Bahrain (live broadcast on Channel 9 MCOT HD)

March 21, 2023

Time 15.30 China vs Indonesia

Time 17.00 Kuwait vs Kyrgyzstan

Time 18.30 Japan vs Lebanon

Time 20.00 Oman vs Palestine



























