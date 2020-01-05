Welsh Triple Crown at Khao Kheow

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Friday, Jan. 3 Khao Kheow A+B Stableford

The first week of 2020 ended with a PLGS flourish at Khao Kheow when 53 golfers played a Stableford competition on the A and B nines, in three flights divided at fourteen, 19 and above.

Khao Kheow was/is in excellent condition with fairways dry enough to give a lot of run and the greens were the best many old hands could remember. In a word they were magnificent. Consistent and quick, all the golfer needed to do was set the ball rolling on the chosen line. We’ve not seen greens like that for many a long day.

A strong wind made the golf challenging and scores were typical of Khao Kheow, not excessive and thoroughly well-earned.

In a rare golfing moment the results saw a trio of worthy Celts tie down the top flight places. In the top flight Phil Davies took first place with 36 points, heading Americans Peter Lacey (34cb) and Aaron Spengler (34).

In the third flight Len Jones took the flight with 37 points, ahead of Helene Lindberg (33) and the other half of the Swedish pair, husband Mikael, with 31 points.

The second flight had the best score of the day, 39 points and the Gallic trio was complete when Colin Smith returned his Green Jacket winning card.

In second place was Shabir Hussein (36), impressing in his first week with the group and another Welshman, Willy Brown took third with 34 points.

Near-pins were won by Bill Copeland, Peter Lacey (2), Stuart Thompson, Tony Leng, Dave Arataki, Jamie Booterbaugh and Mikael Lindberg who came within three inches of his second “ace” on the short A5. His relief was obvious when he realised, with 53 golfers out, it would have cost him an arm and a leg had the ball rolled in!

Consolation awards went to Mark Johnstone for his best front nine score of 19 points, and to Dave Robinson for his identical effort on the back nine.

A Flight (0-14)

1st Place – Phil Davies (14) – 36 pts

2nd Place – Peter Lacey (14) – 34 pts c/back

3rd Place – Aaron Spengler (13) – 34 pts

B Flight (15-19)

1st Place – Colin Smith (15) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Shabir Hussein (15) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Will Brown (15) – 34 pts

C Flight (20+)

1st Place – Len Jones (30) – 37 pts

2nd Place – Helene Lindberg (20) – 33 pts

3rd Place – Mikael Lindberg (23) – 31 pts c/back

Best Front Nine C (non-winners) Mark Johnstone 19 pts

Best Back Nine A (non-winners) Dave Robinson 19 pts

Jamie Booterbaugh received the “silly hat” for a nine hole total of six points whilst Dave Rodrigues wore the “wig” which Mr. Phil suggested, certainly made him a “hansum man”. His low score certainly didn’t!

2020 had started in memorable fashion and in the words of the three winners today PLGS wishes everyone “Blwyddyn Newydd Dda”!