Van Mol and Margetts win Haven Consultants monthly medal in Pattaya

PSC Golf from the Billabong

It was the Haven Consultants monthly medal at Green Valley. The event is proudly sponsored by Brian Chapman the CEO of Haven Consultants. This tournament is always well supported by the golfers here at the Billabong each month we play, as we haven’t played the annual or the March and April matches due of course to the covid-19 virus. These matches will be played over the next 2 months with 2 stroke play rounds each in June and July.







The course was in great condition with only a few bare patches here and there but in general all around there were no complaints.

The ladies always seem to take this place apart and today was no exception. Miss Thip only took 3rd prize with a net 69, Miss May took 2nd prize with a net 68, but Phaeng Van Mol had an exceptional round to score a nett 63 to take the Haven Consultants monthly medal for May.

In the men’s tournament it was a similar situation with Jeff North taking 3rd spot with a net 72. Sel Wegner took 2nd with a fine 69. Danny Margetts took the Haven Consultants trophy with a narrow 1 shot win over Sel with a net 68.

It is not every day you see a golf cart upside down in a bunker but today we did. No names, no pack drill, it was an accident whilst looking for an errant golf ball and not actually seeing the bunker because of its height. It must have been a scary ride but nobody was hurt, including the buggy so all was good.











