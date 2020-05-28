PEA to start digging up South Pattaya Road June 13

The Provincial Electricity Authority will begin burying power and communications wires on South Road June 13.

The project, which began on Central Road before moving to North Road, is aimed at not only beautifying Pattaya but making the power grid stronger and more reliable.







As before, work will begin at Sukhumvit Road and move westward, with two lanes closed and detours created where necessary. Roadwork is expected to continue until year-end.

For more information, contact the PEA at 087-230-8118. (PCPR)











