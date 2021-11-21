Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open increases Prize Fund to $2 Million

November 19, 2021 – Trust Golf announced today that they have extended their title sponsorship of the 2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish for four more years and increased the prize-fund by 33% to US$2 Million with the tournament confirmed to take place at Dundonald Links, 28th-31st July.

Dundonald Links offers a traditional links golf experience and previously held the tournament in 2015, 2016, and 2017. After significant investment from new owners Darwin Escapes, Dundonald Links underwent a £25 million makeover to transform the club into a luxury golf resort.







The Thai based technology enterprise took over as title sponsor in 2021 as part of their ambition to help grow the women’s game and develop the next generation of golfers. Founded by Dr. Prin Singhanart, Trust Golf works with the next generation of Thai golf professionals and through its sponsorship of the Women’s Scottish Open hopes to forge closer relationships with Scotland and to further develop its educational programme.





Trust Golf founder, Dr Prin Singhanart commented: “We are thrilled to announce our continued commitment to the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open and to confirm an increase in the prize fund to $2million. We feel it is a wonderful platform from which to showcase Trust Golf’s work to a global audience and to continue our efforts in growing the game and creating the best opportunities for female golfers.”



“As we continue our partnership with the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, VisitScotland and IMG, I am delighted that the Tournament will be played at Dundonald Links – it’s a world class venue, which clearly shares our collective vision and passion for the game of golf. We are very excited to grow our presence in Scotland, and after a fantastic first year as title sponsor, we look forward to another amazing event at Dundonald Links next year.”.

After obtaining her maiden victory at this event last year after 228 starts on Tour with a spectacular bogey-free final round of 64, Ryann O’Toole has confirmed she will return to Dundonald Links next year to defend her title at the 2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.







O’Toole commented: “I can’t wait to return to Scotland as the defending champion next year. Last year was a dream come true to win my first LPGA title, and being in Scotland, The Home of Golf, made it even more special. It took a while to get the win but now I have it. I’m hungry for more, so I can’t wait to get back there and do my best to defend. I am also really excited to see how Dundonald Links has changed since I was last there in 2017.”

An incredibly successful enterprise in Thailand, Trust Golf advocates utilising innovation and technology as it aims to develop the next generation of Thai golf professionals. Employing technology, education with a focus on mental and physical health, founder Dr. Prin Singhanart has devised a programme that aims to support Thailand’s next generation of golfers through to the professional ranks.





Trust Golf supports all aspects of the game, including juniors, players and caddies, with ambitious plans to open the first Trust University in Thailand to further the education of Thailand’s golfers with the intention to grow their offering around the world. With technology at the heart of Trust Golf’s philosophy, the Women’s Scottish Open will allow Dr. Prin to share her philosophy and vision for Trust Golf globally, as well giving her students the chance to be part of something bigger with the partnership offering the opportunity for her elite students to gain a place in the star-studded field of the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.







Scotland is renowned around the world as the Home of Golf. It is the birthplace of the game and to this day remains its spiritual home. It is also a modern, dynamic and world-class golf events and tourism destination welcoming hundreds of thousands of golfers every year and regularly playing host to the biggest tournaments in the world.

The golf industry in Scotland is worth more than £1 billion annually to the Scottish economy, of which golf events and golf tourism plays a major role.







Through activity delivered by organisations including VisitScotland, Scottish Development International and Scottish Golf, the Scottish Government is committed to continuing to support the growth of the game in this country. This includes; supporting economic and business growth within the Scottish economy, driving increased participation in the sport and helping to nurture the next generation of Scottish golfing stars through the Clubgolf programme of junior golf activities.

For more information on the Scottish Government and its partners: www.scotland.org | www.visitscotland.com | www.scotent.co.uk | www.sdi.co.uk | www.scottishgolf.org | www.clubgolfscotland.com

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.







The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women’s golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.





The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental, humanitarian and golf community initiatives, including LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the LPGA Women’s Network and the LPGA Amateur Golf Association.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web via www.LPGA.com. Join the social conversation at www.facebook.com/lpga, www.twitter.com/lpga and www.youtube.com/lpgavideo, and on Instagram at @lpga_tour.







The Ladies European Tour (LET) is Europe’s leading women’s professional golf tour and formed as the WPGA in 1978. With 324 members from 38 different countries who inspire fans at more than 20 golf tournaments on five continents, the Ladies European Tour brings people and brands together through shared experiences and promotes world class sport entertainment through exceptional events which receive extensive international media and television coverage.





At each event, it’s not just about the swing – it’s about a day that goes with a swing: a big day out with fun entertainment and a festival atmosphere set in beautiful scenery. The LET members captivate and excite with their strong performances, but don’t just appear and leave; they create a legacy by connecting with local communities and developing the game in the regions they visit. The Board of Directors are the guardians of the tour and along with the Players Council ensure the tour continues to grow and improve for players, fans and all associates.



























