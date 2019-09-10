Triple-crown at Khao Kheow

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Friday, Sept. 6, Khao Kheow – Stableford

1st Ron Matthews (16) 41pts

2nd Chris Barker (13) 41pts

3rd Bill Copeland (13) 41pts

4th Andrew Purdie (10) 40pts

An overcast and intensely humid Friday still managed to draw two dozen golfers to the Links for the trip to Khao Kheow to play a stableford competition on the C and A nines, which were in good condition despite the restriction of golf carts to the paths, certainly for the front nine.

“Lift and place” was invoked and, anticipating little run, play was from the white tees. In reality the course was quite dry, but, as always, we are in the hands of the Starter and any local rules he applies.

It was decided to play in a single flight and scores were exceptionally good with a full field average of 34 points. Fourth place went to Andrew Purdie who scored forty points (gross 78).

A trio of golfers scoring better than him were all subjected to countback, which placed Bill Copeland third with 41 points. This put Bill on eleven under par for the week and the handicapper is doubtless honing his axe this weekend.

In second place was Chris Barker with an equally fine return of 41 points but the winner with the best back nine was Ron Matthews, and it was fitting that he won on his final round this trip.

To make things more equitable the Links now apply a handicap division, based on the day’s field, to the near pins subplot, after research of the scores this year confirmed the obvious impression that almost 90% of the near pins this year were won by the lower handicappers.

“A” Flight (0-14) winners today were Bill Copeland and Andrew Purdie whilst Ron Matthews and Stu Thompson took the “B” Flight honours (15 and above). Other technicals saw Bryan Barrel take the consolation award for the best front nine total (21 points) and Micky Tighe win the back nine with 22 points.

The absence of the potential “booby” winners from the presentation saw Ron Matthews receive the triple crown of Green Jacket, the “wig” and the “silly hat” to commemorate his excellent day at Khao Kheow.