Tight battles and countbacks define Mabprachan Golf Society’s week

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Tuesday, March 11, The Mabprachan Golf Society headed to Pleasant Valley Golf Course with three groups on a hot and humid Tuesday. Fortunately, the rain held off until after the round. The course, having absorbed rain the night before, was in reasonable condition, though the slow greens proved challenging for all.

It was a tightly contested round, with most players finishing just above the 30-point mark. The victory came down to a countback after two players finished on 33 stableford points. After calculations, Allan Cassin emerged victorious over Neale Savery based on the last six holes.







Results: 1st – Allan Cassin (13) – 33 points. 2nd – Neale Savery (28) – 33 points. Near Pins: Dave Smith, Allan Cassin, Bob Edwards, Mike Malott. Maurice took home the spoon with good humour.

On Thursday, March 13, the Society played the East and South loops at Plutaluang Golf Course. The heat was once again intense, and a cooling breeze was sorely missed. While the course was generally in reasonable condition, dry patches were evident, and the hope is that rainfall will soon aid recovery.

Another closely fought competition unfolded, with most golfers performing better on the back nine than the front. The day belonged to the Al(l)ans, as Alan-Edward Eden and Allan Cassin remained evenly matched throughout. However, Alan-Edward secured victory on countback, finishing with 35 stableford points.

Results: 1st – Alan-Edward Eden (28) – 35 points. 2nd – Allan Cassin (15) – 35 points. Near Pins: Willem Lasonder, Maurice Paradis, Bob Edwards, Allan Cassin, Alan Wilson, Mick Bryan. Mike Malott graciously accepted the spoon.























