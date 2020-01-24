The Count raking in Green Jackets

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Wed. Jan. 22 Pattavia Stableford

As our bus turned into the golf course we wondered if there would be enough (or any) caddies for our 52 golfers, recalling a report from another society a week before. There was indeed another large group at the course but they were sent to the tenth tee, leaving the first tee open for Links Golf.

The round got underway a few minutes early and every group made good time with, surprisingly, no hold-ups, considering the numbers on the course. Weather was fine and warm to hot with the occasional breeze for comfort.

The fairways were, as usual, in very good condition with plenty of grass and a nice green colour. The rough has been allowed to dry by using the water on the fairways and greens.

These greens are starting to speed up again and there were many sad stories of three and four putts. If you can tame the greens you will score well, as four players who all had great scores can attest.

It’s just not fair when you score 42 points, only to be beaten on a countback for the Green Jacket, but that’s what happened to Colin Smith. A great effort and a win in A flight.

Paul Gill and Patrick Engels both scored 35 points and went to countback for second and third with Paul getting the nod. Mike Ehlert is back in form and held fourth spot with 34 points.

John Malet DeCarteret (The Count) carried over his form from Monday by pipping Colin for his two-in- a-row Green Jackets and the win in B flight.

Soren Hansen, having his first game with us since his return to LOS, did well to score 39 points to take second place.

After a disaster last week, Larry Slattery showed what he can do to grab third spot with 37 points and Colm Lawlor survived a countback on 35 points for fourth.

Rick Pope went missing for a couple of weeks but came back fresh to score 41 points and the C flight win. Again, an excellent score but can’t get the Green Jacket.

We called Bryan Barrel a surprise packet a couple of weeks ago but he is not a surprise anymore after making second place with 35 points. Another countback, this time John Masters took third ahead of Mike Firkin which left Kenny Jepson missing out. All three had 33 points.

Near pins A flight: Derek Phillips, Bob Stokes, Paul Durkan.

Near pins B flight: Rick Pope, Bill Stewart, Garry Hookey, Colm Lawlor.

Longest first putt: Mike Ehlert.

A Flight (0-14)

1st Place – Colin Smith (14) – 42 pts

2nd Place – Paul Gill (11) – 35 pts c/back

3rd Place – Patrick Engels (10) – 35 pts

4th Place – Mike Ehlert (12) – 34 pts

B Flight (15-20)

1st Place – John Malet DeCarteret (17) – 42 pts

2nd Place – Soren Hansen (17) – 39 pts

3rd Place – Larry Slattery (20) – 37 pts

4th Place – Colm Lawlor (15) – 35 pts c/back

C Flight (21+)

1st Place – Rick Pope (21) – 41 pts

2nd Place – Bryan Barrell (34) – 35 pts

3rd Place – John Masters (24) – 33 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non-winners) Mike Kaps 19 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non-winners) Dave Arataki 20 pts c/back

The ‘silly hat’ award went to a different type of countback. There were too many silly things, e.g., four players who tried to get on a bus going to the Water Park before being told.

Another who wanted the bus turned back as he had left his change of clothes bag at the bar, and yet one more who put his name on an A flight near pin when his handicap is 27.

It was now out of who drew the ‘short straw’ (or actually broken tooth picks). John Pearce (name on wrong pin) was the lucky winner of the ‘silly hat’.

The ‘wig’ prize was much easier, won by newbie, Kevin Roberts, for his very low score.

It’s high season and we must expect crowds, but apart from a long line waiting to pay green fees, Pattavia managed things well and we were able to get started slightly early. We’re satisfied customers.