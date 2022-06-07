Thailand defeats China in Volleyball Nations League – first victory in nine years

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha praised the woman volleyball team of Thailand for their great performance in the Volleyball Nations League 2022 with their historic and first victory over China in nine years.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister praised the Thai volleyball team for their exceptional form and creation of happiness and smiles for Thais.







Thailand defeated China, the world’s No. 2 and Asia’s No. 1. It is its first victory over China in nine years since their Asian championship semifinal in Nakhon Ratchasima province in 2013.

In the first week of FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League 2022 in Ankara of Türkiye, Thailand defeated China 3-2. It was Thailand’s third victory out of its four matches and consequently Thailand ranked 14th, up from 19th, in the world rankings.

Thailand will proceed in the second week of the tournament in Quezon City, the Philippines, from June 14 to 19. (TNA)




































