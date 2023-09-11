Thai windsurfing team sets sail for 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

Pattaya, Thailand – In a fervent bid to capture glory at the 19th Asian Games, the Windsurfing Association of Thailand (WATH) is proudly sending its national windsurfing team to compete in Hangzhou, China, from Sept. 20-28. This exciting event promises to showcase the incredible skills of Thai windsurfers across various categories, including RSX Men, RSX Women, IQFoil Men, and IQFoil Women.

Leading the charge in the RSX Men category is the dynamic and talented Nattapong Pothinparat, whose exceptional windsurfing prowess has made him a force to be reckoned with on the international stage. For the RSX Women’s category, Sriporn Kaewngodngam is set to represent Thailand, bringing her own brand of skill and determination to the competition.







In the IQFoil Men’s division, the spotlight falls on the promising Macmillan William, whose remarkable speed and technique have marked him as one of Thailand’s rising stars in windsurfing. Meanwhile, Aticha Hormraruen, a formidable competitor, will be taking on the IQFoil Women’s category, ready to showcase her agility and grace on the board.

Behind these exceptional athletes stands the experienced coach, Aran Hormraruen, whose expertise and guidance have played a pivotal role in shaping the team’s capabilities. Eak Boonsawad serves as the team manager, ensuring that all logistical aspects are well-coordinated for a seamless journey to success.







To ensure that the team is fully prepared to compete at their best, they are set to depart for the competition on September 10th at 2:50 a.m. local time, courtesy of China Airlines Flight CA734. This early departure underscores the dedication and commitment of the Thai windsurfing team as they embark on their quest for victory.

The city of Pattaya extends a warm invitation to everyone to rally behind these national windsurfing talents. Let’s join forces to boost their morale and cheer them on as they strive to secure victory and make Pattaya and Thailand proud at the 19th Asian Games, hosted in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China.

For more details and updates on the Thai windsurfing team’s journey, you can follow the Windsurfing Association of Thailand’s official Facebook page at Windsurfing Association of Thailand – WATH.













