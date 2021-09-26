Taylor Made wins inaugural Singha All Thailand Championship 2021 Pro-Am

The Singha All Thailand Championship 2021 kicked off this weekend at the Blue Canyon Country Club, Phuket. But before it did, professionals and amateurs took part in the inaugural Pro-Am, also at Blue Canyon Country Club.







Ratchapol Jantavara led his “Taylor Made” team to victory Sept 22, with teammates Nathapakin Kwanchaipruak, Surasit Tirasathaporn, and Sakda Viengkeaw. The team’s 13 under earned them the Pro-Am trophy.

The Singha “Sandbox Swing” All-Thailand Championship 2021 with cooperation from partners and the Tourism Authority of Thailand began the next day.





























