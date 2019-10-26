Surprises at Green Valley

PSC Golf from the Billabong

Wednesday, October 23rd Green Valley Stableford

A pleasant surprise awaited us on the way to Green Valley when we found that the roads were empty, well in comparison to normal, for it was Chulalongkorn Memorial Day. We had another surprise when we found that the course was almost empty, so a good start to the day.

A recurring theme at the moment is that the Billabong regulars are finding the back nine more difficult to score than the front nine as evidenced by the cards.

In the ladies, Miss Porn (20) had three blank holes to have 17 points on the return trip for 3rd place 2 points behind Miss Sasicha (19) who had a little stumble on the back nine with 2 one pointers and a blob for 2nd place and 39 points. The ever consistent Miss May (11) is heading for a single figure handicap with a great round which included 10 pars and a birdie for 40 points.

Wayne Cotterell (14) was looking for a little sympathy from his playing partners, no chance, using a problem with gout as an excuse but 4 consecutive four 1 pointers after the turn restricted his score to 34 points and 3rd place.

eter Thomas (19) had 23 points on the front nine but he could have expected a better overall score but four putting the 12th had him losing the countback to Barry Copeskate (16) who was very steady with only 2 doubles in his round and both on 39 points.

The greens were scarified this week which, perhaps, was the reason that there were no 2s.