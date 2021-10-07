Supreme Claim Bronze after demolishing Saipa 3-0 in Asian Women’s Club Championship

Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, October 7, 2021 – Supreme Chonburi grabbed the bronze medal after overpowering Saipa in three thrilling straight sets 25-21 25-18 25-19 in the third-place playoff for the 2021 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship at Terminal 21 Hall on Thursday.

For Supreme, to take bronze was a bit of a letdown, as the Thai outfit won silver in the previous edition in China two years ago. They also claimed back-to-back Asian Club titles in 2017 and 2018 in Kazakhstan.

However, against formidable Supreme, Saipa got off to a flying start, but the Thais surged ahead quickly to take command. Saipa found no answer for Supreme’s aggression from then on. The home team was in fine form, unleashing a barrage of spectacular attacks to capture the first set 25-21.





In the second set, veteran Malika Kanthong brought Supreme back on the right track, producing exceptional attacks and blocks to help her team take a two-point lead at 14-12. Supreme continued to play well on both offense and defense, winning the set 25-18.

Saipa faced the same situation in the third set when they found Supreme a tough nut to crack. Saipa surrendered to the irresistible rivals 19-25 to dash out their hopes of making a comeback.





“For our team, even though we did not achieve our initial goal, at least we claimed third place in this championship. We learned our strong and weak points here so we can improve for future tournaments,” Supreme captain Pleumjit Thinkaow said after the match.

Saipa finished fourth but also had something to be proud of as they wrote a new chapter in Iran volleyball by becoming the first Iran women’s team ever to finish top four in the Asian-level competitions.





























