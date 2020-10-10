Stanley Rees again on top at Crystal Bay, north of Pattaya

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

It was some time ago we went to Crystal Bay, but we returned on Tuesday 6th October. We played the A & C loop, and the course was in good condition with nice fairways. The greens were a little bit slow, but true. The weather was overcast, but we kept it dry.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Last week Stanley Rees showed his good form, which he continued on Tuesday, becoming the proud winner with 38 stableford points. A modest distance behind, Andre van Dyk placed second with 31 points.









The near pins were won Andre van Dyk and Jonathan Pratt.

On Thursday 8th October we drove to Pattavia. Unfortunately, when we arrived at the course the rain caught us and poured down. We decided to cancel our game.











