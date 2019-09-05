Smith stars at Burapha

The Tara Court Golf Society

Sunday, August 25,

Silky Oak – Stableford

1st Craig Hitchens (13) 37pts

2nd Paul Pavloff (6) 30pts

This was the first time we had played this course in a very long time and we found it much improved from the last time we were here.

We had our smallest group out for a Sunday this year but we had one very good score which came from Craig Hitchens, who is playing very steady at the moment. He was a clear winner with his thirty seven points while Paul Pavloff came second with a more modest thirty points and Paul also had the only ‘2’ of the day.

Tuesday, August 27,

Pattaya C.C. – Stableford

Pattaya Country Club was in the best condition it has been for quite a while. Tee blocks had been renovated and the greens were as fast as Pattavia, with some tricky pin positions. Playing consistent golf at the moment first place went to Craig Hitchens (13) with 39 points. Wayne Antlitz (12) filled the runner-up spot on 37 points.

Thursday, August 29,

Burapha – Stableford

1st Alec Smith (25) 40pts

2nd Wayne Antlitz (12) 38pts

3rd Jon Batty (7) 38pts

We played the A and B nines at Burapha today and although our group was still small it didn’t keep us from having very good scores.

Even playing even much better than your handicap didn’t guarantee you would make the prizes today, as Russell Gilroy found out. He had a very good thirty eight points which on other days could win. However, today Russell was beaten out of the prizes on a countback and John Batty came third and Wayne Antlitz second, both with a similar thirty eight points. By far our best score today came from Alec Smith and he was the winner with an excellent forty points.