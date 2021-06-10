Sel Wegner has his day in Pattaya sun

PSC golf from Billabong

Wednesday, 9 June

Rayong Green Valley Golf

Rayong Green Valley to Wednesday day in perfect conditions for golf. High clouds and no sun, so not too hot. The course is in fantastic condition at the moment with fast greens and lush fairways making it easy to hit off, as the ball is lying up as though on a tee.







I wish someone in the government would make a decision on when the bars can open again and we can get some normality about the place. With no way of having presentations to give out any prizes, it is becoming very frustrating to say the least.

Anyway back to the winners and losers: 3rd spot Wednesday went to Eddy Beilby with 37 points. 2nd place was taken by Jim (helicopter) Glossop with 38 points. Sel Wegner had his day in the sun with a fine 41 points.





There were five twos coming from Jim Glossop, Sel Wegner, Keith Allen, Bob StAubin and Brendon Cope had to show the boys how it’s done by having an eagle on the 18th. Well done mate.



















