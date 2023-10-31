Second round drama unfolds in PSC lawn bowls league

PATTAYA-THAILAND: In a captivating clash on Saturday, November 14th, the second round of the PSC Lawn Bowls League showcased the Retreat facing off against Paradise at the challenging Jomtien venue. Despite the Retreat’s best efforts, the home advantage proved formidable, resulting in an 18-6 defeat. Undoubtedly, the Retreat eyed a chance for redemption as they eagerly anticipated the reverse fixture in the New Year, seeking to turn the tables on Paradise.







Amidst the competitive landscape, Khun Piya ‘Joke’ Klubmart led his budding Sunshine team on another bowls adventure. Opting for Coco Lawn Bowls Club as their home venue, a recent recipient of a new carpet, the team encountered unexpected challenges with the quicker playing surface, leading to a substantial loss. However, Khun Piya remained undeterred, emphasizing the invaluable learning experience for his inexperienced players, who had to adapt to diverse playing conditions. The next test for the Sunshine team awaits on November 11, as they face the PSC team on the grass at the Retreat, anticipating a more familiar and manageable surface for a rebound performance.































