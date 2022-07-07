Renovated Bangkok Stadium in Bangkok ready for Manchester United – Liverpool match

The newly renovated Rajamangala Stadium was unveiled to the public on Tuesday (5 July), with the upcoming Manchester United – Liverpool exhibition match to serve as the stadium’s first event following the overhaul.







Fresh Air Festival CEO Vinij Lertratanachai, the organizer of the upcoming match, revealed the renovated stadium to the public on Tuesday and took members of the press on a tour of the venue. He said the stadium has been renovated with football turf, systems and facilities comparable to other world-class stadiums. Vinij added that the stadium would serve as a model for raising Thai stadiums to international standards.







According to the Fresh Air executive, preparations for the upcoming football match on July 12 are nearly complete. Manchester United players and staff are scheduled to arrive in Thailand on July 9, while most Liverpool players and staff are expected to arrive on July 10. Vinij also assured fans that both teams have confirmed that most players will play in the exhibition match, depending on their fitness. (NNT)

































