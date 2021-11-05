Promising Chanettee achieves breakthrough title at 2nd SAT-TWT Open, Pattaya

The up-and-coming Chanettee Wannasaen kept her cool under highly humid conditions to celebrate her maiden title in the Bt2.5 million “SAT-TWT Open” Road to World Ranking at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya on Friday.

The 17-year-old from Chiang Mai produced a solid final round 68 without a bogey to win on 11 under-par-205, beating the previous circuit champion Arpichaya Yubol by a stroke at the 6,328-yard par 72 course.







After making an easy championship putt, the teenager was overjoyed to finally win a title after settling for second four times, including a loss to the in-form Arpichaya in the last TWT Tour in Cham Am two months ago.

“I’m speechless. I finally made it after coming so close many times,” said Chanettee. She received Bt367,500 for the win, her biggest cheque ever. “Normally I didn’t play well at the back nine but today I was handling the situation well. I remained patient out there and tried not to lose my concentration.”





Arpichaya, who has won back-to-back titles on the Thai LPGA Tour coming to Pattaya, chased after Channettee all afternoon, trailing just a shot behind at 10-11 under after 14 holes. But the 18-year-old from Saraburi suffered a double bogey after making a poor approach shot on the 15th. And even though she recovered to fire two straight birdies on the 16th and 17th, it was not enough to catch up to her younger opponent.





“I was concerned that I would lose my nerve like I did in the last circuit. I was leading in the final round and hit one bad shot that gave Arpichaya the title. This time around, I handled the situation better. Anyway, I have to give credit to Arpichaya for her fighting spirit after that double bogey,” the teenager said, paying compliments to her opponent.

Arpichaya failed at a chance to earn a hat-trick after claiming back-to-back victories in Nakhon Nayok last month. She signed off with a 69 on 10 under-par- 206.

“I was trying for a birdie on the last hole but I didn’t make it. She (Channettee) played a good short game today and gave me no opportunity. But I’m happy that I scored 10 under at this course for the first time,” said Arpichaya who had to settle for the Bt223,440 runner-up prize money.







Trichat Cheenglab, 24, from Bangkok, fired a final round 66 for eight under-par-208 to finish tied third alongside co-overnight leader Parinda Phokan who signed off with a 71.

The SAT-TWT Open is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, SCB Bank, P. Overseas Steel Public Company Limited and Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club. Fans could follow tournament updates on the THAI WPGA Facebook Page or at www.thaiwpga.com





























