Peter Bye has got warm in recent games but today was the day!

Well it was nine golfers charged up and ready to have a crack at Parichat. One golfer was that keen that he boarded the bus forgetting to take clubs with him. If it was not for Oy our driver this one golfer could have been in a spot of bother!



It has been quite some time since we had a crack at this course, but it was over a month ago in having a conversation with Jack Mosley we agreed that The Growling Swan would have a crack at this course. I have to say (as I did not play) on all reports Parichat has undergone an extensive program to improve this course and it looks as though it has paid off. We will return Mr Mosley.

The course as it played was in great nic, not a lot of golfers about but with the pricing and continued improvements this could become one of the most popular courses and with its close proximity to Pattaya. They are on the money. Let’s all hope that greed does not get involved.

Weather was good to us but as the day got longer the mercury did rise making the last hour on the course a little uncomfortable. We were playing just the one flight only and again we were only playing the four near the pin novelties, no long first putts.

Peter Bye had been threatening a win and Tuesday was his day. His return of 33 points put him a shot in front of the field. Second home and that 1 shot only behind was Steve Younger who has come back into form since his demise at the hands of ***** ****. I am sorry but I have been asked to not mention his name as it is deemed “As rubbing salt into an open wound”. Third went to the countback between Keith Buchanan and newcomer Ken Grimes.

1st Peter Bye (15) 33 pts.

2nd Steve Younger (14) 32 pts.

3rd Keith Buchanan & Ken Grimes (36) 34 pts.

Near pins: #2 Keith Buchanan, #6 Steve Younger, #11 Keith Buchanan, and #14 Keith Buchanan.