Paul Davies wins Mabprachan Golf Society weekly competitions

Tuesday, November 8

Pattavia Golf Course

1st Paul Davies (32) – 36 points

2nd Alan Cassin (10) – 35 points

This week we welcomed back Maurice and Mark who sailed in to our little spot in paradise.

We were back at Pattavia after a long absence, this being one of our favourite courses it was nice to see it in good condition, although unfortunately they had recently sanded the greens, so they were not as fiery as usual.







Today was a battle between the slow groups and the fast ones. The best the hares could do was 33 points a little adrift of the tortoises.

Alan Cassin on 35 points just coming up short against Paul Davies on 36 points.

Par three’s must have been tough today, as only two were claimed both by Neil Harvey.

Thursday, November 10

Treasure Hill Golf Course

1st Paul Davies (30) – 38 points

2nd Jonathan Pratt (8) – 35 points

3rdNeil Harvey (17) – 31 points

Again, a long time since we have been to Treasure Hill and surprisingly, we got 100 baht off the advertised price. They have been tidying up the course quite a bit and it was in great shape, if a little dry in some places. The plus side being everyone got plenty of roll on their drives, a nice change from a very extended rainy season.







Neil Harvey is starting to play some consistently good golf again, but just not quite good enough to get the top spot, this time getting third place on 31 points.

Also recovering a bit of form after a rough patch was Jonathan Pratt with 35 points.







But for a third time in a row, playing off “Platinum tees” and a three shot cut to his handicap, it was Paul Davies winning with 38 points. A very good round on the hardest golf course on our circuit.

The near pins went to John Pegrum, Paul Davies and Neil Harvey.

































