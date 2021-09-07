Paul Blackshaw wins countback at Phoenix Gold, Pattaya

PSC Billabong Golf

Monday 6th Sept

Phoenix Gold Golf Course

Phoenix Gold golf course was the venue on Monday playing the Mountain and Ocean loops. We had great conditions with just some high cloud to keep some of the humidity away. After the amount rain that fell overnight, it was only the 6th and 7th fairways that were closed to the carts.







The course was in great condition if you were on the fairway, but off it, you could get into a little strife as the rough was quite brutal.



The scoring was very good in most cases with most scores in the 30s. Glyn Davies took 3rd spot with 37 points. Next, there was a countback between Barry Lewis and Paul Blackshaw, both scoring 38 points, and Paul took the top spot relegating Barry to the runner up prize.

There were two 2s coming from Paul and Barry.



























