Pattaya Sports Club-Mabprachan Terrace Charity Sports Day raises 15,000 baht

The Pattaya Sports Club / Mabprachan Terrace Charity Sports Day was held at Bangpra Golf Club on Thursday 19th November. In a new venture, the event was run in conjunction with Mabprachan Terrace, a restaurant on the lake who are part of the PSC discount scheme, to raise money for a local school which they support on their regular golf outings.







Initial fears that numbers would be lacking were soon dispelled as there was fantastic support from many of the established golf societies to a point a switch to a two tee start was required. 16 groups took to the links on a clear but decidedly warm November morning but there was a nice breeze so conditions were perfect with the course back to its challenging best.

Three handicap divisions (0-14, 15-20, 21+) with five prizes in each and nearest the pin prizes in two (0-17, 18+) meant there was plenty of opportunity to get amongst the winnings. To spice it up, a ‘fines’ system was introduced for a bit of fun with all proceeds going to the Baan Mabprachan School. Four putts on those greens is a definite possibility as many found out!





There was plenty of solid scores among the field but Rory Gilpin came out top in Division 3 with 34 points off his 21 handicap. Peter Terry topped Division 2 with a fine 38 points off his 19 handicap.

But the real story of the day was the 4-way countback in Division 1 with Sel Wegner, Jiraporn Givens, Jeff North and Ty Anderson all finishing on 36 points. After close scrutiny by the officials, Ty Anderson took line honours with an impressive 21 points on the back nine. Congratulations Ty.









A wonderful day with some great golf, amusing moments, and the raising of nearly 15,000 baht for a very worthy cause – thank you all for your support.

Planning is underway for the New Year with events in January and March so watch this space.

Div. 1, Div. 2, Div. 3

Ty Anderson (10) 36, Peter Terry (19) 38, Rory Gilpin (21) 34 Jeff North (10) 36, Robert Moon (19) 35, Lakhan Prueksa (33) 33 Jiraporn Givens (11) 36, Chaten Patel (17) 31, Tim Hicks (24) 32 Sel Wegner (12) 36, Bill Peach (20) 31, Stuart James (23) 31 Srinual Phatsadu (14) 35, Jonathan Davies (19) 31, Ian Corica (27) 29

Hole #2: Greg Scott / Arron Newley

Hole #8: Monkey business.

Hole #12: Bob StAubin / Geoff Couch

Hole #17: Tim Hicks / Jim Bell

















