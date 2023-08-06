Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Weekly Report Aug 1-3

Tuesday 1 Aug 2023

Treasure Hill Golf Course

1st Dave Lea (21) – 42 points

2nd Sam Jeffery (15) – 38 points

3rd Willem Lasonder (36) – 29 points







We played at Treasure Hill again, because the good voucher deal of the Pattaya Sports Club. It was a nice day. The weather was cloudy and it was not too hot. The course was still in good condition and the greens difficult.

Dave Lea was the man of the day. He played very well and consistent. Nobody of us could follow him. He came in with 42 stableford points. Runner up was Sam Jeffery with 33 points and Willem Lasonder was third with 29 points.

The near pins were for Sam Jeffery, Allan Cassin, Dave Lea and Willem Lasonder





Thursday 3 Aug 2023

Khao Kheow Golf Course

1st Willem Lasonder (36) – 35 points

2nd John Pegrum (20) – 32 points

Tuesday: Dave Lea on fire at Treasure Hill.







On Thursday we went to Khao Kheow, where we played the B & C loop. The course was in very good condition and a pleasure to play. It was not too hot with some good cool breeze.

We had just a small group today and the seniors of our group were able to win. Willem Lasonder was the winner with 35 stable ford points and John Pegrum second with 32 points.

















