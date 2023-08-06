Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Weekly Report Aug 1-3

Tuesday 1 Aug 2023
Treasure Hill Golf Course
1st Dave Lea (21) – 42 points
2nd Sam Jeffery (15) – 38 points
3rd Willem Lasonder (36) – 29 points
We played at Treasure Hill again, because the good voucher deal of the Pattaya Sports Club. It was a nice day. The weather was cloudy and it was not too hot. The course was still in good condition and the greens difficult.
Dave Lea was the man of the day. He played very well and consistent. Nobody of us could follow him. He came in with 42 stableford points. Runner up was Sam Jeffery with 33 points and Willem Lasonder was third with 29 points.
The near pins were for Sam Jeffery, Allan Cassin, Dave Lea and Willem Lasonder
Thursday 3 Aug 2023
Khao Kheow Golf Course
1st Willem Lasonder (36) – 35 points
2nd John Pegrum (20) – 32 points
Tuesday: Dave Lea on fire at Treasure Hill.
On Thursday we went to Khao Kheow, where we played the B & C loop. The course was in very good condition and a pleasure to play. It was not too hot with some good cool breeze.
We had just a small group today and the seniors of our group were able to win. Willem Lasonder was the winner with 35 stable ford points and John Pegrum second with 32 points.