Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report Jul 31-Aug 2-4

Monday, July 31

Pattavia Golf Course

1st Hubert Stiefenhofer (17) 37 points

2nd Niall Glover (14) 33 points

3rd Kob Glover (13) 32 points

Near pins Craig Dows, Sam Gershon, & Kob Glover.







Good numbers again for the last game of July at Pattavia, we have had a good few blow-ins at the bar in recent days. The course was in good condition despite recent rain, in fact, Pattavia is a course that needs plenty rain. The greens were as usual fast and difficult and only those with their putting eyes on were able to score.

A very good score of thirty-seven points saw Hubert Stiefenhofer at the top of the scoreboard, surely now his handicap must go down. The Glovers were second and third with this time Niall shading it over Kob. Three near pins only this time with the seventeenth going to the delinquent fund. Craig Dows, Sam Gershon, and Kob Glover took the other three.





In a very close finish to the golfer of the month contest Bil Richardson prevailed by the narrowest margin possible over Hubert Stiefenhofer despite not playing the last two games, Hubert made a very strong challenge but fell short by one stroke, perhaps next time as he is in imperious form since his return.







Wednesday, August 2

Treasure Hill Golf Course

1st Niall Glover (14) 36 points

2nd Glenn Hendricks (13) 35 points

3rd Craig Dows (6) 34 points

4th Geoff Atwell (25) 33 points

5th Kob Glover (13) 33 points

Near pins Max Whelan, Craig Dows, Geoff Williams, & Michael Brett.



Within a matter of five days, we were back at Treasure Hill again for the first game of August. Despite a number of players who might be reasonably expected to play being absent we still had an excellent field of twenty-two, very good for low season. Unlike many games recently we had the course virtually to ourselves and so a game at a reasonable pace was played, we hit off ahead of our scheduled time and finished early.





Niall Glover took the honours today with a very respectable thirty-six points, good for this course. Newcomer Glen Hendricks took second place one stroke adrift with Craig Dows a further stroke back in third place. Geoff Atwell took fourth on countback from Kob Glover, both on thirty-three points. Near pins went to Craig Dows, Max Whelan, Geoff Williams who we hadn’t seen for about four years, and Michael Brett.

The highlight of the day for one player was a little black puppy who took a shine to him and rode around in his cart for several holes. Rarely at this course do we see a monkey, today we saw just one extra large one, fortunately unlike Bangphra where they are sometimes aggressive, this one was very calm and kept his distance.







Friday, August 4

Pattana Golf Course

1st Keith Hemmings (24) 37 points

2nd Raleigh Gosney (22) 36 points

3rd Aaron Murphy (18) 36 points

Near pins Peter McDonald, Max Wheelan, Keith Hemmings, & Gary Smith.

Green fees higher than comparable courses, not being able to walk until after 11.30 am, an overt preference for a particular ethnic group over all others, and an overall belligerent attitude convinced most of the resident Bunker Boys to boycott today’s game at Pattana and play elsewhere. Those that did play were mostly short-term holidaymakers. People clearly voted with their feet today as the number was down to nine from Wednesday’s twenty-two.







Nobody had any complaints about the course and those that did play enjoyed the day with some good scores returned. Top of the heap was Keith Hemmings

with a solid thirty-seven points. Raleigh Gosney in only his second game in six months took second place on countback from Aaron Murphy. All the near pins were taken with one each going to Peter McDonald, Gary Smith, Max Whelan, and Keith Hemmings. The breakaway group went to Plutaluang playing the North & West nines where Craig Dows prevailed with thirty-five points on a course he was playing for the first time.

Next week normal service will be resumed when we play medal at Pattaya Country Club on Monday followed on Wednesday at Greenwood and Friday at Eastern Star.

















