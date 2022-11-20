Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society report Nov 15-17

Tuesday, November 15

Plutaluang N&W Golf Course

1st Alan Cassin (11) – 32 points

2nd Neil Harvey (17) – 32 points

Another visit to Plutaluang which is the best rate in the area, but prone to getting a little crowded. There were quite a few 5 and 6 balls around but fortunately we were able pass through them on the turn, and had an unobstructed round.







Rain the night before meant the course wasn’t bone dry like some others have been recently and the greens were in very good condition, with a lot of grass cover and well cut.

The North/West track is surprisingly difficult, not least because of the number of trees in the fairways which frustrated a good number of our players today. But despite that scores were acceptable with both Alan Cassin and Neil Harvey finishing on 32 points. Alan just finished on top on the count back.







The lighthouse hole was particularly challenging today with a strong wind blowing off the lake, but Alan Cassin stayed on the green for the near pin and also claimed one more, with another going to Neil Harvey.

Thursday, November 17

Mountain Shadow Golf Course

1st Bob Edwards (9) – 32 points

2nd Maurice Paradis (20) – 32 points

A very hot day at Mountain Shadow which, thankfully cooled off on the back nine. Considering only a few years ago half the course was closed for nine months while they re-laid the greens, the situation on the greens today is a disaster. Fortunately, on most greens there is still enough usable green available to place an unhindered pin. But if your ball was on the wrong side from the pin, you were in for a bumpy ride.







It’s unusual to see many high scores on this tight course, so scores in the low 30’s were to be expected. Despite fighting off injury this week Bob Edwards has been able to put in some winning scores, and he was matched by Maurice Paradis, who is rapidly acclimatizing to tropical conditions from his native Quebec. Sadly his final putt stopped a whisper from dropping, to leave him on 32 points and second place on count back.



The first near pin went to Bob Edwards, the next wasn’t until that part of Maurice’s brain that calculates the curve of parabolas called down “ For god’s sake hit one straight, we’re overworked up here” and so he did – a 5 wood to within a couple of yards of the hole to get the near pin on the 17th . Next hole: “OK, send up the calculations”.

































