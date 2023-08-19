Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Report Aug 15-17

Tuesday 15th August 2023

Eastern Star Golf Course

1st Willem Lasonder (36) – 34 points

2nd Dave Lea (18) – 33 points

3rd John Pegrum (20) – 30 points

On Tuesday we drove the motorway to Eastern Star. It was some time ago we played there. It was a nice warm bright day with a slight cool breeze. The course was in reasonable condition, but not easy. We had to struggle to achieve a good result. Willem Lasonder was in good form and played consistently. He won with 34 stableford points. David Lea had a strong back nine but just not enough for the win. He came second with 33 points. John Pegrum was third with 3 points. Only 1 near pin today for Max Gordon Vroom.







Thursday 17th August 2023

Pattavia Golf Course

1st John Feeney (22) – 39 points

2nd Willem Lasonder (36) – 37 points

3rd Allan Cassin (14) – 37 points







On Thursday we went to Pattavia Golf Course. With all the new constructions it was difficult to decide which turn was the shortest way. It was a nice surprise for us, that Jonathan Pratt came back to play with us.

It was again a nice warm sunny day with a good breeze. The course was in good condition with some dry spots. As always the greens were difficult. Nevertheless, we had good results. John Feeney was the man of the day with 39 stableford points. Willem Lasonder and Allan Cassin fought for second, but Willem beat Allan on the count back. Both had 37 stable ford points. The near pins were for John Pegrum, Dave Lea and Karl Flood.

















