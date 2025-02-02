Pattaya Sports Club hosts ‘PSC Sports Day 2025’ for 100 underprivileged children from 5 charitable organizations

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Rugby International School in Khao Mai Kaew, Banglamung, Chonburi, the Pattaya Sports Club organized the PSC Sports Day 2025, bringing joy and unity to 100 underprivileged children from five charitable organizations in Pattaya.

The participating organizations included Take Care Kids Foundation, Mercy Pattaya, the Ban Jingjai Foundation, Father Ray Foundation, and HHN Foundation for Thai Children. The children took part in various sports competitions, such as football, basketball, volleyball, athletics, short and long-distance running, and relay races.







Sports served as an essential tool to help the children build relationships, adapt to changing environments, and boost their confidence. It allowed them to express themselves, develop coordination, and improve their physical health. The event was designed to foster a sense of unity, teamwork, and sportsmanship, with both boys and girls competing in age-appropriate categories. While the emphasis was on participation, medals and prizes were awarded to encourage and inspire the children.

At the conclusion of the event, financial donations were made to the five charitable foundations to support their ongoing work within the community, continuing the Pattaya Sports Club’s long-standing commitment to social responsibility and charitable causes.

















































