Pattaya Sports Club: Bunker Boys Golf Report Monday May 30

Pattana Sports & Country Club A & C.

1st Craig Dows (5) 40 points

2nd Graeme Mullins (14) 37 points

3rd Bill Richardson (12) 33 points

Near pins Craig Dows, Graeme Mullens, & Niall Glover X 2.







The last game of May was played at Pattana where we were allocated the A & C nines. An ominous sign awaited us as we came out of the changing rooms with caddies already having put rain covers on bags, luckily the rain blew away and we finished the round in bright sunshine. One of the quickest rounds of the year so far with the lead group back in the clubhouse within three hours and fifteen minutes, the last group was much more tardy.





With rounds of thirty-five and forty points last week one might have thought Craig Dows was due a low score today, but not so with another forty points to take first place. Graeme Mullins made his best score so far this tour taking second place with a very tidy thirty-seven points, with yet another Aussie Bill Richardson completed the winners circle with thirty-three points, a clean sweep for the bandits from down under. All the near pins were taken going to Craig Dows, Graeme Mullins, and two to Niall Glover denying the Aussies a total whitewash.



As ever the last game of the month reveals the golfer of the month. Niall Glover lead for most of the month and it looked just a formality for him to be crowned, alas for him the old adage that “it’s never over till the fat lady sings” came to pass. With an exceptional finish to the month, Craig Dows left everyone in his wake to take the trophy with a decent margin to Niall in second place, a first for Craig and if he keeps up his present form a second trophy can’t be far away, he may grow to like this and never go back to his native Melbourne again and who could blame him.







Wednesday, June 1st

Pattaya Country Club Medal.

1st Kob Glover (19) Net 72

2nd Robbie Watts (9) Net 73

3rd Perry Seehoo (2) Net 74

4th Niall Glover (14) Net 75

Near pins Robbie Watts X 2, & Kob Glover X 2.







The first game of a new month was played at Pattaya Country Club which was also our only medal round of the month. Before the start of play, rain was falling in the distance and by the third hole, it was upon us but not heavy enough to stop play. After it blew away it became hot and sunny, even the wind curiously stopped also.







The course was a little soft following heavy overnight rain coupled with that which fell during play, so it played long off the white tees. Despite that scores were respectable with once again Kob Glover at the top of the list taking advantage of the much shorter distance from the red tees to record a score of net seventy-two. Robbie Watts took second one stroke adrift with Peter Seehoo taking third place with a net seventy-four. A real scramble for the final spot on the leaderboard with Peter Bottrell, Jimmy Carr, Michael Brett, and Niall Glover all with net seventy-five, Niall took it on countback. All the near pins were taken with two each to Robbie Watts and Kob Glover.







Friday, June 3rd

Emerald Golf Club

1st Patrick Poussier (24) 36 points

2nd Bill Richardson (10) 36 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (17) 35 points

4th Niall Glover (14) 34 points

Near pins Craig Dows, Robbie Watts, & Michael Brett.





A breezy day at Emerald for the last game of the week. It feels like everything at Emerald is slipping, the course was not in great shape, the carts were shoddy, some running out of energy, and many with no brakes, even the caddies were not up to the usual standard.







We had a field of fifteen which isn’t bad all things considered, we expect a few more next week with the arrival of Keith Norman and Sean Murphy. Scoring was close with Patrick Poussier edging out Bill Richardson out of first place both on thirty-six points. Jimmy Carr took third with thirty-five whilst Niall Glover took fourth again edging out Michael Brett on countback for the second game in a row. Three near pins were taken going to Craig Dows, Robie Watts, and Michael Brett.







Barring some serious medical intervention due to a dodgy ankle we may have seen the last of Tony Robbins on the golf course. Despite his advancing years and lack of distance off the tee Tony can still put together a good game, particularly when his short game is on song so hopefully, a bit of medical assistance could prolong his golfing career, let’s hope so.

































