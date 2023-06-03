Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report May 29, 31, Jun 2

Monday, May 29

Greenwood C & A

1st Gerry Cooney (24) 38 points

2nd Billy Shepley (8) 37 points

3rd Michael Brett (16) 37 points

Near pins Kob Glover & Niall Glover.

Heavy overnight rain and a weather radar that looked ominous meant a few fair-weather golfers gave it a miss today. Those brave enough to play were rewarded with a mild fine day and a course in very nice condition. Whilst the rain was all around us we stayed dry. An added bonus was the fruitflies normally a pest at Greenwood were nowhere to be seen.







In the second last game of the month and with everything to play for amongst the leaders of the golfer of the month chase, the competition was keen with every shot counting. The only one to improve their position and gain some points was Billy Shepley who took second place on countback from Michael Brett with thirty-seven points. Like a good wine, Gerry Cooney is aging well and took first place with a very tidy thirty-eight points off what has to be said is a very generous handicap for someone who once played off a four handicap albeit some years ago. Surprisingly only two near pins were taken with one each going to Kob and Niall Glover.

One of the earliest finishes we have experienced in a long time with the lead group was back in the clubhouse by two fifteen, long may it stay the same, as they say, a good game is a fast game.







Wednesday, May 31

Burapha C & D

1st Gerry Cooney (23) 40 points

2nd Niall Glover (14) 39 points

3rd Craig Dows (4) 38 points

4th Kob Glover (15) 38 points

Near pins Billy Shepley, Kob Glover & Alan Sullivan X 2.

A long-awaited return to Burapha today where we found a very busy course, as we drove into the precinct we could see golfers on every part of the course. The C & D nines were less busy than A & B so we elected to play those nines. Despite that, we were out behind a very slow group who held everybody up all day, fortunately, it didn’t end in a blue as happened recently in Florida due to slow play. The course was in very nice condition so no complaints on that score and scoring was of a high standard,

In a very rich vein of form, Gerry Cooney went back to back taking first place with forty points, questions are being raised about his handicap which with the evidence of this week looks a bit too generous. Niall Glover had a good day also taking second place one stroke adrift. Craig Dows and Kob Glover were locked together on thirty-eight points and placed in that order on countback. Alan Sullivan had a good day on the par threes taking two near pins with one each going to Kob Glover and Billy Shepley.







It had to happen sooner or later and today history was made with Kob Glover becoming the first-ever lady to win golfer of the month at the Bunker. Throughout the course of the month, the lead changed hands about six times but when it counted most Kob came through with flying colours.

We end the month’s report on a sad note with news of the recent passing of one of the Bunker Boys longest serving members P J Redmond. Known to everybody as just P J he played golf up to his eightieth birthday fulfilling a promise he made to himself that he would walk courses until he was eighty. Thereafter he abandoned golf, fell into ill health, and was housebound for the past three to four years with advanced Alzheimer’s. His cremation is to be held on Sunday at 2.00 pm in a temple off Sukhumvit Rd directly opposite South Pattaya Rd. May he rest in peace.







Friday, June 2

Pattana A & C

1st Billy Shepley (7) 34 points

2nd Craig Dows (3) 34 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (18) 34 points

Near pins Billy Shepley, Jimmy Carr & Craig Dows X 2.

The first game of June was played at the Pattana Course on the A & C nines. The course was in nice condition following some recent rain, although the greens were a bit bumpy having been cored and sanded recently. A fresh wind blew all day keeping the temperature down but also adding an element of difficulty.







Surprisingly several groups of our Northery neighbours normally associated with high season were at the course teeing off before us and slowing the whole game down, the course marshal was nowhere to be seen so a tedious slow round ensued, surely one day golf will come to grips with the thorny issue of slow play and impose penalties on offenders.

A curious situation at the top of the leaderboard with three players locked together on thirty-four points and placed as listed on countback. Even more curious all the near pins were taken by those same players in the same group, a suspicious mind might smell a rat.















