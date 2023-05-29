Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report May 22-24-26

Monday, May 22

Khao Kheow B & C

1st Kob Glover (16) 44 points

2nd Michael Brett (16) 39 points

3rd Billy Shepley (8) 37 points

Near pins Craig Dows, Craig Williams, Mike Smith, & Michael Brett.

A day that started off relatively mild at the beginning of play gradually got stinking hot by the end of the round, luckily with a promotional deal in place most were in carts so the effect of the heat was somewhat moderated.







We were allocated the B & C nines which were probably easier than the A nine would have been if it had been included in the eighteen.

Scores were of a high standard with Kob Glover excelling with a remarkable score of forty-four points. To be fair the red tees were ridiculously far forward meaning Kob played at least a thousand yards less than her male counterparts, still at the end of the day it’s about getting the ball in the hole which she achieved with great regularity. A full five strokes back Michael Brett took second place with a score of thirty-nine points, enough to win most days. Ever so steady and consistent Billy Shepley took third place with thirty-seven points beating Greg Berry on countback. All the near pins were taken with one each to Craig Dows, Mike Smith, Michael Brett, and visitor Craig Williams.







Thursday, May 25

Laem Chabang A & B, Blue tees

1st Kob Glover (15) 36 points

2nd Gary Smith (8) 35 points

3rd Peter Bottrell (19) 34 points

Near pins Craig Williams X 2, & Kob Glover X 2.

As we had a couple of visiting Aussies in town who were keen to play a superior course we canceled our scheduled Wednesday booking at St Andrew’s and played Laem Chabang today to avail of sports day pricing with a late tee time of 12.15 pm. As many of the tees were under repair we played most holes from what was effectively the back tees making for a course that was too long for many, fortunately, there were only a few water carries.

The course was in fine condition as usual but a five and a half hour round left many frustrated and waiting to just get off the course. Why a course of the standing of Laem Chabang allows five and six-balls is anybody’s guess, it certainly shows a lot of disrespect to most of the people playing just to accommodate a few.







With the back tees in play and the red tees so ridiculously far forward, over twelve hundred yards ahead of the men’s tees, this presented a golden opportunity for Kob Glover which she grabbed with both hands to take first place with thirty-six points going back-to-back. A very solid round by Gary Smith saw him take second place a stroke back with the Bottsman, Peter Bottrell taking third with thirty-four points. Unsurprisingly Kob Glover took two near pins as did Craig Williams.

Friday, May 26

Pattavia Golf Course

1st Billy Shepley (8) 41 points

2nd Kob Glover (15) 36 points

3rd Peter Bottrell (19) 36 points

Near pins Billy Shepley, Craig Dows, & David Prior.







The last game of an unusual week was played at Pattavia in brilliant sunshine, several complained about the heat. One thing normally present at Pattavia but surprisingly missing today were the fruit flies and everyone was happy with that. With some recent rain, the course was in decent condition again.

In a week where high scores were the norm today was no different with Billy Shepley taking first place with a very good score of forty-one points. Once again. Kob Glover was in the frame again taking second place on countback from Peter Bottrell who is also showing consistent good form, both with thirty-six points. Today only three near pins were taken going to Craig Dows, David Prior, and Billy Shepley.







With only two games remaining in the month, it’s a real scramble for the golfer of the month trophy with little separating Kob, Greg Berry, and Billy Shepley. Will we see our first ever lady winner or will one of the others do the business? we will just have to wait and see, either way, we are in for an exciting finish to the month.















