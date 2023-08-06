Road resurfacing work on Sukhumvit Road inches towards completion

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya city officials, led by Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, conducted a site visit to monitor the progress of the road surface improvement project at the intersection of Wat Boonkanjanaram Road on Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya. The project aims to enhance all four intersections along Sukhumvit Road, including North Pattaya Junction, Motorway Junction, Wat Boonkanjanaram Junction, and Chaiyapruek Junction.







The first intersection to undergo improvement, Wat Boonkanjanaram Junction, has been closed for about six weeks. The project involves resurfacing the roads with concrete to create a smoother and safer surface. The intersection is expected to reopen with signal lights by August 15. The overall project, initiated in April, is set to be concluded by February 2024.





















