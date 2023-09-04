Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report Aug 28-30, Sept.1

Monday, August 28

Khao Kheow B & C Golf Course

1st Kob Glover (15) 36 points

2nd Robby Watts (10) 33 points

3rd Alan Sullivan (10) 33 points

Near pins Niall Glover, Kob Glover, & Craig Dows.

A hot but windy day at Khao Kheow for the first game of a new week. The wind was particularly tricky today blowing from every direction at different times making scoring difficult. Overall the standard of play was mediocre and scoring low for this course where we expect better results. Two five balls out in front of us slowed play and didn’t help.







As is usually the case Kob Glover got a serious advantage due to the much shorter than normal distance from the red tees and capitalised on her advantage with a winning score of thirty-six points. Robby Watts took second place on countback from Alan Sullivan who was playing his last game for some time as he returns to Blighty soon. Also playing his last game today was Geoff Williams. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait as long as this time for his return. Only three near pins were taken with the relatively easy C 8 unclaimed, the Glovers took one each with Craig Dows taking the other, it was as good as sex for him as he delights in taking near pins from Michael Brett.







Wednesday, August 30

St Andrews Golf Course

1st Kob Glover (15) 35 points

2nd Niall Glover (14) 34 points

3rd Michael Brett (15) 32 points

Near pins Raleigh Gosney & Kob Glover X 2.

A complete lack of organisation at St Andrew’s today meant that we missed our tee time and ended up behind a very slow four-ball which held us up all day, suffice to say we got what we deserved.

The course was in decent condition as usual so no complaints on that score. We got a very quick shower midway through the round which didn’t really have any effect. Scoring was not of the highest standard with thirty-five points being enough to take first place going to Kob Glover, one stroke ahead of husband Niall in second place. Michael Brett took third with thirty-two points. Only three of the four near pins were taken with Raleigh Gosney taking one and Kob Glover taking two, one on the difficult index two seventeenth being particularly close, naturally, she birdied the hole as did Michael Brett from much further away.

With neither of the leaders in the golfer of the month competition playing today the final standings remained the same with Robby Watts taking it with a four stroke margin from Craig Dows.







Friday, September 1

Patavia Golf Course

1st Kob Glover (15) 35 points

2nd Jimmy Carr (18) 35 points

3rd Les Cobban (11) 34 points

Near pins Geoff Parker, Kob Glover, & Bil Richardson X 2.

Following recent rain the greens were a bit easier than normal which made the round more enjoyable. A good roll up for a course that most enjoy but a few have a serious dislike for due to the difficulty and speed of the greens.







Making it three in a row Kob Glover took the honours with thirty-five points beating Jimmy Carr into second on countback. Les Cobban took third a stroke back. Geoff Parker and Kob got near pins with Bil Richardson taking two. Due to several of the winner’s not attending the presentation the Deniliquin fund looked very healthy and those that did attend enjoyed the fruits of their efforts on the day.

A week to go before our much anticipated trip to Hua Hin where we look like having a very good low season attendance of sixteen people, some are driving but a few are travelling by luxury coach which will be something, looking to feedback on how that transport worked out.













