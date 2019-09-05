Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – September 06, 2019 – September 20, 2019

DATE: Fri
06		 Set 07 Sun
08		 Mon
09		 Tue
10		 Wed
11		 Thu
12		 Fri
13

PSC

The next PSC monthly tournament is a
2-ball better-ball event at Eastern Star on Thursday, Sept. 19
Apple’s Irish Eastern Star Pattaya C.C. Treasure Hill
Bunker Boys Pattaya C.C. Pattana Green Valley Khao Kheow
Cafe Kronborg TBA TBA
Colin’s Golf Green Valley
Growling Swan Pattaya
C.C.

Billabong Golf		 Burapha Phoenix Green Valley Burapha
Le Katai Pleasant Valley Greenwood Khao
Kheow		 Bangpra Pleasant Valley
Lewiinski’s Siam Old Coures Siam Old Coures Siam Old Coures
The Links Khao Kheow Greenwood Bangpra Pattana
I Rovers
Retox Game On Pattana Greenwood Pleasant Valley Treasure Hill
Siam Country Pattavia
Sugar Shack TBA TBA TBA TBA
Harry’s Golf
The Golf Club Parichat Green Valley Greenwood Treasure Hill Silky Oak
The Players Lounge
Tropical Golf Pleasant Valley Plutaluang Pattavia
Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley
Outback Golf Bar
DATE: Fri
13		 Set 14 Sun
15		 Mon
16		 Tue
17		 Wed
18		 Thu
19		 Fri
20
Apple’s Irish Treasure Hill Pattana Pattavia
Bunker Boys Khao Kheow Bangpra Eastern Star Greenwood
Cafe Kronborg TBA TBA
Colin’s Golf Green Valley
Growling Swan Bangpra

Billabong Golf		 Burapha Phoenix Green Valley Burapha
Le Katai Pleasant Valley Greenwood Pattavia Crystal Bay Pleasant Valley
Lewiinski’s Siam Old Coures Siam Old Coures Siam Old Coures
The Links Pattana Laem
Chabang		 Eastern Star Treasure Hill
I Rovers
Retox Game On Treasure Hill Plutalung Eastern Star Bangpakong
Siam Country Crystal Bay
Sugar Shack TBA TBA TBA TBA
Harry’s Golf
The Golf Club Silky Oak Green Valley Pattavia Eastern Star Parichat
The Players Lounge
Tropical Golf Pattavia Royal Lakeside
Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley
Outback Golf Bar

 

The Bunker Boys meet at Woody’s Bar on Soi Skaw Beach for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com) or call 094368 3580, 081 788 2338 or 087 693 7803. Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Dave on tel. 038 602 2117). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewinski’s in Soi Pattayaland 1 (Soi 13/3), play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Transport is available, call Marcus on 089 503 9179 for further information and booking. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778.  Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629. Retox Golf – Tel. (Paul) 0923744276, Email [email protected]

