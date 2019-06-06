Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday June 7, 2019 – June 13, 2019

0
163


DATE: 		Fri
7		 Set 8 Sun
9		 Mon
10		 Tue
11		 Wed
12		 Thu
13		 Fri
14

PSC

 The next PSC monthly golf
tournament is a Rainbow format event at Pattaya C.C. on June 11
Apple’s Irish Pattaya C.C. Pattana
Bunker Boys Pattaya C.C. Pattana Green Valley Khao Kheow
Cafe Kronborg TBA TBA
Colin’s Golf Green Valley Khao Kheow Pattavia
Growling Swan Greenwood Khao Kheow

Billabong Golf		 Burapha Phoenix Green Valley Burapha
Le Katai Pleasant Valley Greenwood Khao Kheow Pattavia Pleasant Valley
Lewiinski’s Siam Old Coures Green Valley Siam Old Coures Siam Old Coures
The Links Khao Kheow Laem Chabang Pattana Greenwood
I Rovers Plutaluang Khao Kheow
Retox Game On Plutaluang Greenwood Treasure Hill
Siam Country Crystal Bay
Sugar Shack The Emerald Khao Kheow Greenwood Treasure Hill
Harry’s Golf
The Golf Club Mt. Shadow Green Valley Pattana Parichat Khao Kheow
The Players Lounge Green Valley
Tropical Golf Khao Kheow Pattavia
Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley
Outback Golf Bar

 

The Bunker Boys meet at Woody’s Bar on Soi Skaw Beach for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com) or call 094368 3580, 081 788 2338 or 087 693 7803. Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Dave on tel. 038 602 2117). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewinski’s in Soi Pattayaland 1 (Soi 13/3), play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Transport is available, call Marcus on 089 503 9179 for further information and booking. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778.  Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629. Retox Golf – Tel. (Paul) 0923744276, Email [email protected]

SHARE
Previous articleY stands for Yalumba?
Pattaya Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR